Raising children is one of the most difficult and important duties; is an obligation that takes the entire parent’s (s) life, and the result will impact many people in the society. Teaching a child the principles and ethics is building a foundation of future generations and is welding pieces of a solid tower to rise high. The life of the child is depending on the parents, and, in most cases, the action and behavior of the parents are reflecting in the child’s life. When children are born, at first, they will not be identified as behaved or misbehaved until they are exposed to the society and influenced by the adults. In some situations, the children become the victims of this adult society, and with experiencing negative effects by the adults, such as the parent or the guardian, children are developing various psychological and physical illnesses.
As we often mention to misbehaved children that we do not desire for our children to be associated with, now, I am thinking that there are no misbehaved children; their actions and behaviors are the reflection of the adults. The core problem is how we focus on the adult society and find solutions for the psychological and sociological issues of the adults in order to save the children. To finding and solving many problems in our society that causes harming the children are the path to a safer society.
To analyze a child’s behavior, we must analyze the environment, including the adults, around him or her. The misbehavior of a child is, in fact, the hidden reaction of that child we see as an action. The children who are surrounded by harsh adults and living in a violent environment are more likely to experience psychological illness. The crises will expand when those children reach the adulthood age, and their reactions evolve to harmful actions, and hence, in result, the society will suffer. The sensitivity of children's brains is placing us in a complicated position and alerting stance, especially, as we are facing the consumption and social media cultures that having a negative impacts on children.
SERWAN ZANGANA
ROANOKE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.