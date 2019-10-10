My heart goes out to the families that have been directly impacted by the recent tragedies. As I watch the media emphasize El Paso to try and score political points – my heart is also sickened.
Here are some issues the President has brought concerning the border: 1. One in three women are being raped during the trek north to our border. 2. Children are being used and abused. DNA testing is revealing an alarming number of fraudulent parental claims. 3. Cartels are largely responsible for the 33,341 murders in Mexico last year. They’re becoming wealthy from human smuggling which in turn supports their drug trade. 90% of the fentanyl and heroin in this country comes through the southern border and is responsible for killing thousands annually. 4. A substantial number of criminals and violent gang members have been exposed in the border crossing population.
Decades of presidential and congressional neglect brought us this chaotic mess and now the President is being called a racist and one who incites violence for trying to deal with it? What do you call it when 90% of the media doesn’t find it news worthy to report that the Dayton perpetrator was an Elizabeth Warren liberal who idolized the violent left wing group antifa or that an illegal stabbed and killed four people in Los Angeles last week or that over the past 18 months in North Carolina, illegals were charged with 1,172 child rape and child sexual assault crimes… it’s called - if it doesn’t paint the President and his supporters in a negative light it’s not fit for print.
Do we have to keep guns out of the hands of the mentally ill? Absolutely! (the President agrees). Are all people coming to our country illegally violent criminals? Absolutely not! (the President never even came close to implying this) BUT, our current lack of comprehensive immigration law and our extremely porous border bring with it the price of unwarranted human pain and suffering. As our president has proclaimed many times, “we love our immigrants, we need our immigrants, we just want you to come here legally.”
MICHAEL BARRY-REC
LEXINGTON
