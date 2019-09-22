DEQ needs to imbed inspectors with the MVP contractors. Rather than waiting for the damages to be created by MVP, and then suing and fining the transgressors, the DEQ personnel need to be on site to prevent violations in the first place.
MVP should pay for the DEQ personnel so there is no cost to the public. The DEQ personnel can prevent most violations and provide guidance to MVP on how to do erosion and sedimentation engineering that works.
MVP has been sued often and fined hundreds of thousands of dollars, yet violations continue. In Virginia there have been hundreds of violations. In West Virginia there have been dozens of notices of violations. Yet the company continues its ruinous behavior with reckless disregard for damages.
The reason: it is cheaper to pay the fines than to do things right in the first place.
Therefore let’s have the DEQ inspectors on hand as the work is done.
Prevention is better and less expensive overall to the Commonwealth than trying to restore streams and rivers that have been desecrated by criminal behavior of MVP contractors.
BILL TANGER
CHAIR, FRIENDS OF THE RIVERS OF VIRGINIA
HOLLINS
