I am going to drive drunk tonight.
I don’t personally know anyone who was killed by a drunk driver. Neither have my friends. Therefore, drunk driving is demonstrably safe.
As for all those public health “experts" and their statistics, have you thought about what agenda they serve? Wake up! They just want to control us. If you fall for their scare tactics, you’re a sheep.
Those news articles about drunk driving deaths? I don’t read anything from the news media. It isn’t that I’m intellectually lazy. I just don’t want to be brainwashed, and I’m smart enough to draw my own conclusions. I drove drunk the other night, for example, and nobody was killed. Explain THAT.
And I don’t trust the police, either – always questioning people and making arrests. Here’s an eye opener for you – do you know where else the police did things like that? SOVIET RUSSIA.
Besides, if God decides to take me, then it’s my time. If I cause someone else’s death, then it was their time too. (If they do not share my religion, and thus are not guaranteed entrance to a euphoric afterlife, then it’s God's judgement against their character.) Besides, I need to drive drunk in order to demonstrate my faith, and God’s consequent divine protection. This isn’t a garish and particularly dangerous form of religious virtue-signaling. It’s me providing a spiritual example.
I’m brave. I’m tough. I’M AN AMERICAN. My premeditated drunk driving in the face of an oppressive government should tell you that.
And so should my gun, right here. Impressive, huh? (You should have seen the faces on the unarmed civil servants when I marched through a public building with it yesterday. I take a lot of brave stands, you see, and I also protest social distancing requirements.)
If you want to hear more about my brave protests, I’ve got lots of stories. You’ll notice they carry a subtext suggesting that I'm especially brave and macho, and an AMERICAN.
But right now I need to lie down. After the protest yesterday, I’ve developed a hell of a cold.
[COUGH!]
ERIC NOLAN
ROANOKE
