Now would be an ideal time to stop making the argument that the cumbersome speed of legislative responses to COVID-19 vindicates socalism. First, that’s the same argument that totalitarian China is making for communism. Why not take the argument to its conclusion? Socialism is, after all, a brand of communism (see Albert Mohler’s “The Briefing,” February 21, 2020).
Second, by the same logic, homeschoolers could claim that the current dysfunction of public schools vindicates homeschooling. Why aren’t the people arguing for socialism also arguing for homeschooling? Perhaps because homeschoolers know that an exception doesn’t disprove the rule, thankfully we haven’t heard the analogous argument emerging from their quarters.
Let’s be consistent, take our arguments to their conclusions, and not establish our society around what works best the least often.
KYLE YOUNG
ROCKY MOUNT
