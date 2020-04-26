Add my name to the list of names who miss John Rosemond’s column, Michael Young, Dianne Simmons, now mine too. Rosemond’s philosophy was akin to my own—I reared my sons in the 1970s and 1980s.

A few of today’s parents seem to align their child-rearing philosophies with Rosemond, putting each other and the marriage first, then the kids. If the marriage works, then usually everything works. What a pleasure it is to be around those kids, likely not to be among the “entitlement” seekers neither now, nor later in life as adults.

MARGARET KLAPPERICH

ROANOKE

