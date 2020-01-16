America is defending itself against a mentally unstable president who expects the American people to kiss.....his ring. Trump's privileged upbringing has created a pompous, arrogant, and obnoxious bully who's in love with himself. "I will be the greatest president God ever created," "I'm a stable genius," " I'm more popular than President Lincoln," only I can fix it." Trump's psychosis is getting so bad, he can't remember which lies he told to who or when.
Trump's foreign policy decisions always favor Russia's interests. Russians have been stroking Trump's ego and greed since 1997. Trump laundered a $150 million for Russian oligarchs who " invested" in his real estate properties. He defaulted on a $650 million loan from a Russian owned bank and has borrowed another $300 million from the same bank. American banks won't lend him a dime. Trump ignores 74 years of Russian aggression against America and our allies. He allows Putin to go unchecked after attacking our elections and invading Ukraine. Western European countries keeps their distance from Trump because he can't be trusted. His constant pandering to Russia threatens their national security.
Trump coverts with rogue dictators, charlatan attorneys, shifty accountants, crackpot advisors, porn stars and Russian mobsters. His philosophy is, "It's not illegal if I can get away with it." Trump needs lawyers to protect his personal life, his business practices and his presidency. Only criminals need that many lawyers. Six of Trumps political and personal advisors have already been convicted of felonies, each of them having a direct or indirect connection to Russia.
Trump supporters and Congressional Republicans look ridiculous when they try to twist facts and sworn testimony to protect him. Nobody believes Ukraine hacked our 2016 election, but the majority of the American people are convinced Trump attempted to extort Ukraine to help with his 2020 campaign. Everything Trump touches turns into a sticky mess of corruption and everybody he touches needs a shower or a lawyer. "The chosen one" will be impeached because he's a criminal.....not because he's a Republican. Nobody is above the law.
KEN WILSON
MARTINSVILLE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.