I write in regards to the op-ed piece by Rupert Cutler, Barbara Dalhouse, Warner Dalhouse, Gunther Hoyt and William Mc Ilhenny, ”Disappointed in Cline’s Vote. ( Dec. 23).
To be so enlightened by this cadre of Illuminati as to their opinion of President Trump and the vote of Representative Ben Cline against the impeachment of the President is just that, “opinion” not fact.
They claim that their lifetime of work in the private sector and government shows that as citizens of this country that they deeply love our country. Does this imply that those who hold opposite views do not love the country?
They claim that there is a crisis in our democracy that is as threatening as anything since the Civil War but how can they not remember the division in our country during the period of the Vietnam War.
They disagree with Representative Cline’s “No” vote on impeachment but I happen to agree with our elected Representative who was a member of the committee that questioned the witnesses who in fact witnessed nothing. The testimony of these witnesses was based on hearsay and opinion, not facts.
Their op-ed piece goes on to say that we can renounce winner-takes-all politics but do they forget that President Obama stated: “Elections have consequences.”
It is clear from the op-ed that they have a strong dislike for President Trump but I can assure them that there are many who like what the President has accomplished and we also love our country very much.
DICK ROBERS
ROANOKE
