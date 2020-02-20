I would like to voice agreement with James Hunt's letter regarding Chris Hurst ("Hurst is a hypocrite," Feb. 6). I would hope that people who supported him in the last election will remember that his actions do not match his words.
Mr Hurst, you won the election promising to protect lives. Driving while intoxicated (and you were) erases all your promises. Show some strength of character and resign.
ROBERT WILLIAMS
BLACKSBURG
