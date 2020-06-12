HURRY AND HAVE THE STATUE OF GENERAL ROBERT E. LEE REMOVED. It does not deserve to stand near the likes of our Governor and other legislation folks in Richmond. The legacy of this General will stand forever and he does not need a statue to secure that. This man contributed more to this nation and our state of Virginia than the likes of others. I trust someone will have the statue placed where it should stand to honor him.
Governor Northern your legacy will be going from the medical field (pediatrician) to the Democratic transformed party to signing bills that order babies to be murdered through abortion with the Planned Parenthood. What a legacy you will have!!!!
The Mayor of Roanoke made the statement to The Roanoke Times “that these acts deny Mr. Floyd the dignity that all humans deserve, no matter their conduct or the color of the skin." I agree, Mr. Mayor and this statement should be applied to unborn babies that are being murdered through abortion and this does include all babies.
God bless the state of Virginia and America.
SHIRLEY NOELL MARTIN
ROANOKE COUNTY
Shirley, What do you think General Lee would say to your idolization of him? Would he tell you to honor God instead of a man?
What do you think God would say about your judgment of women who have abortions? Would he tell you that he is just and knows all of the trials and tribulations that the mother has gone through?
Life is not perfect and neither is man or woman. Do what you can do to help those that you seem to despise and change your heart.
