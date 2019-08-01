Delegate Todd Gilbert had an interesting and pertinent op-ed in the The Roanoke Times (July 28, "A proven way to reduce gun violence") regarding the implementation of Project Ceasefire and Project Exit to deal with the current situation of violent crime including “gun violence.”
I heartily support these ideas. For years I’ve been trying to convince people that the idea of trying to reduce violence by limiting access to or control of the “tools” of violence (guns, knives, clubs, vehicles, etc.) will ultimately fail, because these measures do not deal with the active agent, the human wielding to tool. Unless you change the behavior of the human you will fail.
Do I expect Project Ceasefire and Project Exit to produce “instant success”? No, but given a couple of years I would bet these projects would be far more effective than “universal” background checks or a ban of semi-automatic firearms and extended magazines. To be truly effective over the long term programs such as these need to be on a continuing basis to deal with the young people entering the age bracket (approx. 16-26) most likely to become newly involved in criminal activity.
DANA JACOBS
BLUE RIDGE