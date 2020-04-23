I'm curious as to whether or not your readers are enjoying the new “Contour” cable TV boxes and remote controls that Cox Cable insisted we all get. I mean, between the sound randomly turning off several times a day (Don't worry! Just turn it off and back on!), shows and movies freezing up mid-view several times a week (Don't worry! Just unplug the cable box, wait 60 seconds, then plug it back in and wait three to five minutes for the unit to reset) and the remote control units suddenly “going blind” and not being able to recognize the TV in front of them every couple or three weeks (Don't worry! Just reset your remote by finding the first 5-digit code for your TV manufacturer, press and hold the setup button – about three seconds – until the status LED changes from red to green, enter the first 5-digit code for your TV manufacturer. The status LED light should flash green twice. Verify that the code was accepted by using your remote control to adjust volume and turn the TV on and off. Didn't work? Don't worry! Begin again by finding the first 5-digit code for your TV manufacturer....) But, hey! At least we have that sweet voice control system where, if you hold down a button and say “Tubi” it will change channels to “I Love Lucy,” then you say “Tubi” again and it changes channels to a documentary about Jack Ruby then, finally on the third try, you shout “TUBI!!!” and, as it changes to Tubi Channel, you realize you're alone in your living room, yelling at your TV.
So – yeah. These new Contour thingies Cox Cable foisted on all of their customers work great, and are not at all three steps down from the previous ones. Anyone else feel the same?
JASON MCNEIL
ROANOKE
