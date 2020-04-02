Yesterday I went to the pub and had a pint. Today I went to the Red Cross and gave a pint. While I was there the wonderful lady taking my blood told me that they are in dire need because over 70 mobile collection events had to be canceled.
SO.....why not go to redcross.com and make an appointment, or just wander on down and stop in. Thanks.
WILLIAM M. NEILAN
ROANOKE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.