Yesterday I went to the pub and had a pint. Today I went to the Red Cross and gave a pint. While I was there the wonderful lady taking my blood told me that they are in dire need because over 70 mobile collection events had to be canceled.

SO.....why not go to redcross.com and make an appointment, or just wander on down and stop in. Thanks.

WILLIAM M. NEILAN

ROANOKE

Load comments