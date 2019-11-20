Telemarketers have been driving us nuts at my house, but I've found a turn-off technique helps some: When the phone rings, I pick it up and listen. If it's a local human, I'll hear a voice saying, "Hello? Hello?" Otherwise, I just stay mum for about 24 seconds and the pest drops off. Responding only encourages some poor wretch in Bangladesh or wherever to keep trying. We had six calls before noon today and I'd welcome info on any other ways to get those calls stopped.

KYLE NOBLE

INDEPENDENCE

