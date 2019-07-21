Approximately 1,600 homes, most of them owner occupied; 26 churches; 5 schools, over 270 businesses destroyed and 1200 graves desecrated—dug up and buried in a mass grave outside of town.
Roanoke City Manager Bob Cowell recently organized and met with a group of “urban renewal survivors at the Gainsboro Library. Mr. Cowell, members of his staff and two representatives of Roanoke City Council heard painful and riveting first hand accounts of survivors’ experiences.
How the city can make Black Roanoke whole:
• Make available subsidized mental health assessment & treatment for all Black Roanoke
• Project veto to neighborhoods threatened by Evans Springs development
• Annual funding for full trades/vocational training program in NW
• Funding for the Gainsboro housing stabilization plan
• Gainsboro neighborhood organization veto on all development in Gainsboro
• $50 million annually for inner city based summer youth program
• Conveyance of all undeveloped “Henry Street” land to a community-owned land Trust Conveyance of all acres controlled by the city on Wells Avenue at Gainsboro Road, behind Big Brothers-Big Sisters that was unanimously voted by council (1996) to be reserved for “Gainsboro black business office park”
• $500,000 community development fund (over the next 10 years) exclusively for Northwest Roanoke community development projects — controlled by Northwest residents, including neighborhood improvements, housing, small businesses, jobs, recreational amenities
• Re-open William Rufner Middle School
• Re-establish 7 Northwest polling places making voting easier, not harder
• $300,000.00 for the Dumas Hotel Legacy’s purchase of the Dumas
• Authorize a referendum on establishing a ward system in the city of Roanoke
• Mandate a return to the community policing model of the 1990’s with police on bikes, foot and interacting & partnering with the neighborhood residents daily
• Establish a partners “hub” for all private developers and city departments, Northwest community organizations and others interested in partnering with Northwest on all of these community /economic development projects (including social media presence
• Mandate that police body cams and dash cams tape all citizen interactions
• Mandate that police be prohibited from all vehicle chases
• Mandate that police be prohibited from using deadly force when not threatened
MARTIN JEFFREY
ROANOKE