Morgan Griffith’s latest newsletter rants again how bad Obamacare has been, that it has solved none of the problems it originally promised to solve. True, but you forgot to add that Obamacare was not the program Obama originally intended, being weakened changes Republicans demanded. He didn’t mention the exorbitant price increases of prescription drugs, and medical care in general, were not the direct effect of Obamacare. Republicans were more concerned about preserving the inadequate status quo than in helping people.
The letter offered no solutions. It highlighted problems like the recent UVA patient lawsuits which helped destroy the lives of people who had been helped, and the high cost of health care in general. I remember that during his campaign your idol, Mr. Trump, promised better and cheaper health care than Obamacare. After two full years of total Republican control of Congress and the White House we are still waiting.
We have quite a convoluted health care system now, with a system of discounts negotiated by insurers, sometimes over 90% for procedures and tests for which uninsured patients are billed 100%.
Even a Republican can initiate legislation that can help everyone. I suggest a rule that would require all health care providers in a hospital or clinic to be required to accept “in network” pricing for all insurance for which the hospital or clinic is “in network,” minimizing surprise billing, and also help health care providers know much earlier just how much they will earn.
I suggest that uninsured and under-insured patients can be billed no more than 125% the highest negotiated insurance price the health care provider agrees to accept from their highest paying insurance company.
I propose no insurance company spend more than 10% of its income on salaries and other overhead. Considering that Medicare and Medicaid spend less than 5%, 10% is generous, but not adequate to pay multi-million dollar salary & bonus to senior executive.
I propose all insurance companies use only one standardized set of procedure and claims codes. This intuitive change will simplify the work of billing offices by allowing them to use just one claim form for all insurers.
GILBERT VICE
PULASKI
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.