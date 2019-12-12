Last Friday at the Homestead Resort, Virginia Republican Party members met to discuss campaign strategies after losing majorities in both houses of the General Assembly last month. If Republicans want to start winning more elections in Virginia, Republican candidates should start adopting more Libertarian policies that are more conservative on fiscal issues and more liberal on social issues especially reproductive rights.
For example, many of the Democrats that have been able to flip once Republican strongholds are moderate Democrats that tend to lean slightly conservative on fiscal issues such as Abigail Spanberger (D-VA-07), who has clashed with Progressive Democrats before on spending and expanding government programs. Another example would be the 2017 governor’s race between Ed Gillespie and Gov. Ralph Northam, who Republicans even tried to persuade to switch sides because of his moderate views on many economic issues. Moderate Democrat victories in once deeply red districts prove that Virginia Voters want candidates who are mindful of government spending, but also want candidates that are open minded on social issues.
JOSH YOUNG
ROANOKE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.