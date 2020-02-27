Thank you to Michael Young (Feb. 6 letter, "Bring back John Rosemond's column"). We have also missed the Rosemond thoughts on the “good old fashioned” methods of child rearing.

How do we get his column back and returned to its weekly status? The Times would at least then be a more representative source of information relevant to many readers who still appreciate the printed press!

GREG AND SUZIE TORNATORE

UNION HALL

Load comments