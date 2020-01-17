Over the years I have regarded Virginia Military Institute very highly and respected the types of individuals that graduated from there, the leaderships they learned at VMI. Since the election of Governor Ralph Northam and some of his decisions I find it hard to believe that he came through VMI.
It is his decision to make it possible to kill babies after birth. I have never heard of such an idea before, lots of people are trying to end late term abortion and to kill babies after birth is nothing short of murder, can this man be such a "beast."
Surely Ralph Northam was taught how to handle firearms and trained in their use at VMI, but now he is trying to introduce legislation to take firearms from law abiding citizens!
On both of these issues he has been educated as a doctor, a preserver of life, and a military background to preserve life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. How can a person trained at VMI and a medical doctor betray these oaths?
BERNIE SOWERS
ROANOKE
