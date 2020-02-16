Throughout the impeachment proceedings, one question should have been repeatedly asked of the Congressional Representatives and U.S Senators who continually say that Trump has not committed any offense worthy of impeachment.
If Richard M. Nixon committed an impeachable offense, which caused him to relinquish the presidency, then why is withholding Congressionally appropriated funds to an ally at war with our known Soviet enemy, unless their president goes to the television media and states that he is investigating an opposition party candidate's son for connections to a corrupt company so that Trump will gain a benefit against a candidate he considered his most formidable foe at the time, any different?
Nixon's cohorts broke into the Watergate Hotel to steal the goods on the opposition party in order to help him win the election, and then he tried to cover up by withholding tapes. Trump tried to strong arm the president of Ukraine by using bribery to do so in order to gain advantage over Biden in the 2020 election, and only after he got caught and reported by an anonymous whistle blower did he authorize the funds to be released. He has tried to cover up by blocking witness testimony and release of documentation. What Trump did was even worse than Nixon because lives were at stake in a war. Testimony in the House proceedings support this. Now, the Republican Senators, for fear of not being reelected, do not have the ethical backbone to allow witnesses.
Sadly, we live in a country whose moral and ethical values are on the skids, and our demise is not long in coming. Is there not one honest person in our federal government who can or will take a stand against the opposition to make a difference? What about John Roberts right now, for starters when witnesses are banned?
Trump calls anyone who crosses him names unbefitting a president. He denigrates anyone who stands up to his immoral behavior. How many of his associates are in prison now? WAKE UP AMERICA!! THE FALL OF BABYLON IS AT HAND!!! IGNORANCE IS NOT BLISS!!
JOAN COMEAU
CHRISTIANSBURG
