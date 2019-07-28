In the article in the July 18 edition, "House holds 2 Trump officials in contempt," I almost lost my breakfast. We've got 435 members of a body in Congress who are in contempt of themselves.
They put themselves above the law every day and then try to hold others in contempt. If they would only spend their time, which we, the taxpayers are paying for instead of going off on witch hunts just think how much more productive their time would be. When are the American people going to come to their senses and realize what a joke the House of Representatives really is?
GILL ROSEBERRY
SALEM