Here we are again, we find ourselves in a situation as a nation with people in control who do not know how to handle the problem. Positions were not filled with qualified people if they were even filled at all. Those who do not agree with authority or give advice that he doesn’t want to hear are fired.
We have had over three years of bad, unlawful risks to our security, actions that have put us all in unsafe situations. They are still trying to do away with a law that allowed many people in our country to have health insurance that were not able to afford it. They made promises that were unable to be kept to win an election. He has told an untold number of lies and is still doing it every day. His cronies are always there to support and back him up in his attempt to become a dictator.
This time his failure to accept info from our intelligence agencies about the coronavirus which could have allowed for early preparations has placed every person in our country in deadly danger. The only thing he is concerned about is the stock market. His insincere attempt at appearing to be caring for our people falls way short.
However, as bleak as things seem there is Hope. (2 Chronicles 7:13-14) If I close the sky so there is no rain, or if I command the locusts to devour the land, or if I send a plague among My people, and My people who are called by My name humble themselves and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, forgive their sin, and heal their land.
E. BEER
ROANOKE
