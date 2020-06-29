At this time we are not able to meet in person but we are meeting electronically to address some things that are going on.
The murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis by the police is not an isolated happening. We think of Breonna Taylor, Rodney King, Ahmaud Arbery and others who have lost their lives because of the way police have treated minorities in this country. This is a pattern that must stop.
We would not take part in the kind of protests that are going on, in some cases but we understand why some people are carrying on in the way that they are. They feel that they have no voice and are expressing their frustrations.
We are thankful that we have many good police officers who do a good job of respecting and protecting us. We do appreciate them for what they do. We feel that we are victims of the minority of police who are as much responsible for problems as anybody. We cannot expect people to sit by and do nothing.
As ministers in a minority community we support protests and hope that the voices of the protesters will be heard. We do not support violence but are pleased that people are crying out that all American citizens should be treated the same.
REV. WALTER LAWSON, PRESIDENT
EDWARD T. BURTON, CORRESPONDING SECRETARY
BAPTIST MINISTERS CONFERENCE
ROANOKE, SALEM, VINTON AND VICINITY
