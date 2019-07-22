The writer of the "Don't tear down monuments" letter (June 17) is concerned that Terron Sims and the left want to destroy white history. I'm not sure exactly what is meant by "white" history.
The history I was taught in school is largely false and all you have to do is pick up a book to find out. Europeans came to America for many different reasons. Some of the reasons were noble but the fact is once here they set out to decimate the native population. My DNA says that I am 99% European. That means that my ancestors did good things but also some horrible things which we now know and study so we can move forward toward a united country.
My second great-grandfather fought in the Civil War for the south. I do not know all of his reasons but I do know why the Civil War was fought. I have been to Gettysburg and stood where the blood flowed like streams. I have seen the pictures of mounds of arms, legs and bodies. There is nothing to glorify. It is a crucial part of our history and we do not want to forget. That doesn't mean that we fly flags and keep statues that are offensive to many Americans.
I am proud to be an American and we are called the United States of America for a reason. I hope in my lifetime to see our country actually be united and accepting of all people. Oh, and buy the way, Columbus did not discover America and as with most people of that time period he had no use for people that weren't like him.
BONNIE HARTMAN
ROANOKE