While reading the Declaration of Independence this past Fourth of July I was struck by the last sentence prior to the signatures. ".....we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes, and our sacred Honor."
To the signers neither their Lives nor their Fortunes merited the description of sacred. They understood that both their Lives and their Fortunes were transitory but their Honor is what would endure.
Compare this belief with Attorney General Barr's belief that reputation is meaningless and "everyone dies." By this statement Attorney General Barr is saying that Honor is transitory, meaningless and therefore transactional. Thankfully he was not at the signing, however many like him were alive at the time. They were called Loyalists not Patriots.
The same can said today of many today who are loyal to power, loyal to party, and pledge an allegiance to a person but have complete disregard for the oath taken to defend the rule of law and the Constitution. If Honor is transitory then was does it matter.
NEAL NIDA
DALEVILLE