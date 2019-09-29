Over the next few weeks I expect to hear from the gun lobby the same argument trotted out after all the mass shootings that have previously occurred; guns don't kill people, people kill people. Then they will bring up incidents where cars, trucks and knives were used in mass killings while neglecting to mention that their examples occurred in countries where assault weapons are outlawed. The most obvious flaw in their logic, which I have never heard expressed, is design intent. Cars, trucks and planes are designed for efficient transportation. The engineers at Ford and Fiat don't sit down at the drafting boards and ask themselves, "Will this car do an adequate job of running over people?" Passenger airplanes are not designed to be flying bombs. There must be millions of knives in use on this earth, the percent that are manufactured as weapons must be under 10%. It is well beyond time for everyone to admit that the sole purpose of assault rifles is to efficiently kill human beings and have no place outside of the military. The armed forces recognizes the dangers these weapons pose, therefore outside of an active combat zone, they are stored in a secured area, not laying around the barracks.
It's amazing in all the talking points and arguments about the right to bear arms how the first sentence of the Second Amendment, well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, is ignored. A well-regulated militia has a regularly scheduled training program, uniforms and an armory where weapons are securely stored. When the constitution was drafted, the security of a free state was dubious at best. The infrastructure of a well established nation state did not exist. Today the country has a world class military and police forces to ensure the security of the state. Today the greatest threat to the state is due to the under regulated possession of military grade weapons and the lack of will by those in power to have an honest debate about how to remedy the problem.
ROBERT COOPER
ROANOKE
