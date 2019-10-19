Hollins University has an old tradition of hiking up Tinker Mountain. Tinker Day was recently and in order to make it more accessible the school offers a bus to take students with disabilities to the top. This bus is not inclusive enough.
Some of the issues I've seen include asthma, arthritis and even one student who spends much of their time in a wheelchair. All of them were not allowed on the bus, or not answered by university medical staff on the issue. The bus is a great move that Hollins has made to making its 175 year old traditions available to everybody, but they still have a long way to go.
JOSEPHINE DOSS
ROANOKE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.