I always said you need to know world history because history repeats itself.

In 1956 Nikita Khrushchev said, “We will destroy America from within without firing a shot.”

From Khruschev to Putin, President Trump follows the Russian playbook. For a "Trump tower" in Moscow, he is willing to destroy our democracy and our constitution. My fellow Americans, please wake up and go back to the time when the USA was the world’s example of a working democracy.

BERNARD L. MARIE

ROANOKE

Tags

Load comments