I always said you need to know world history because history repeats itself.
In 1956 Nikita Khrushchev said, “We will destroy America from within without firing a shot.”
From Khruschev to Putin, President Trump follows the Russian playbook. For a "Trump tower" in Moscow, he is willing to destroy our democracy and our constitution. My fellow Americans, please wake up and go back to the time when the USA was the world’s example of a working democracy.
BERNARD L. MARIE
ROANOKE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.