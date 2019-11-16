A few observations on the Clinton-Gabbard controversy: Hillary Clinton is back to finding Russkies under the bed. Her baseless accusations against Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (that she is somehow a “Russian asset”) show her up for the paranoid person she is.

While I do not agree with some of Rep. Gabbard’s foreign policy stances, I respect her as a person and a veteran (thank you for your service, ma’am). A final piece of advice for her: Watch your 6, Major! She will know what that means.

FRED WAY

ROANOKE

