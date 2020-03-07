As an amateur musician and songwriter, I feel a song is just another way to give an opinion on something in the news, and I feel Donald Trump is just "something" in the news, therefore I wish to submit a song I have written.
Hey Donnie Trump
Hey Donnie Trump, I can't believe, you brought this country to its knees
Since you've been the President we wonder where our freedom went
Hey Donnie Trump, our founding Fathers are not these folks across the waters
like Kim Jung Un and Putin too and the Saudi's just to name a few
Hey, Donnie Trump, you and your friends have destroyed what could have been
the dream that we've worked so hard for but we get less while you and your rich friends get more and more
Hey, Donnie Trump, we won't forget how you've put us all in debt
But believe me, some of us will see you pay the price for your greed and your stupidity
Hey, Donnie Trump, there'll come a time when they'll cuff you for your crimes
you'll go away singing to the setting sun, I fought the law and the law won.
CARLTON HARMON
WILLIS
