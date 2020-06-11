What makes someone a hero? When thinking of words that can define a hero, the Army’s seven core values come to mind. Loyalty, Duty, Respect, Selfless Service, Honor, Integrity, and Personal Courage. These seven values can describe traits that any hero can possess, but simply having these traits alone doesn’t make a hero. One more important ingredient is needed; a disaster.
In 2020, COVID-19 changed our world overnight. Friends and family started getting sick, many of which wouldn’t recover. This global pandemic shut down not just families, communities or industries, but countries and economies as well. A new super villain had shown up and the whole world needed a super hero capable of destroying this deadly adversary. Alas, no caped crusader showed up in brightly colored tights to save the day.
This left an interesting opening amidst our disaster. While millions were losing their jobs, new opportunities were being created. Nurses and doctors, who had saved lives in the past, now brave greater threats to save even more lives. Teachers who found themselves without a classroom now overcome greater obstacles to provide for their students. Essential personnel all over the world have to overcome the danger COVID-19 places in our way. By definition, each of these people is a true hero.
But maybe the global pandemic villain has provided our world with even more heroes than these. Maybe every owner who has closed a business to slow the spread of the virus has become a hero. Every worker who has sacrificed his or her job has become a soldier in a viral war. Neighbors helping neighbors, families remaining separated, even every single person wearing a mask is each in their own way stepping up to fight our common, invisible adversary.
COVID-19 has began a battle against the human race, a World War. Any veteran can testify that a war has casualties and exist that will overcome the enemy and help rebuild. Just remember that when looking for these heroes, we only need to look into the closest mirror to find them.
IAN HILL
SALEM
