In November 2016, voters were faced with having to choose between two major party candidates that did not appeal to our concept of what should constitute a proper president.
Today, with the next presidential election only five months away, it appears that the two major parties are again poised to present us with a similar unappealing choice. The Republicans refuse to even consider anyone other than Trump and Biden is the Democrats nominee-in-waiting.
Trump, the "I am not responsible" stable genius, has demonstrated his lack of qualifications for the job on so many occasions than no one, other than his most stubborn adherents, could consider him as a viable candidate for reelection.
Biden, while he seems to be a "nice guy," brings a great deal of "baggage" into the campaign. While his supporters might excuse away his past voting record in the Senate, and overlook the accusations of past sexual misconduct, his current apparent mental condition should be cause for concern for all Americans. In short, he is exhibiting signs of advancing old age at a time when our nation will require youthful, dynamic leadership.
Voters in November 2020 must realize that the world in the post-pandemic period through which the next president will lead us will be quite unlike anything we have heretofore experienced. We will not be going back to "normal," but adapting to a new "normal." America will need a true leader with the capabilities and vision to guide us along that unexplored path. Neither major party now appears poised to offer us such a candidate.
As I assess the leaders of both parties, among governors, senators and congressmen/women, there seem to be numerous leaders, in both parties, with conservative, moderate and liberal philosophies, capable of providing the sort of leadership that American (and the world) will need in the coming years.
The "old ways" are dying with the COVID-19 victims. Now is the time for "new ways." Both major parties should immediately discard their "old" nominating processes and provide the electorate with viable candidates for the upcoming election. America deserves no less.
PETE HAMILTON
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY
