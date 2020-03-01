I felt compelled to write in regarding the Vexit article ("Almost Second Amendment heaven, West Virginia," Feb. 8 news story).

The gun control issue is, of course, controversial, and quite complex, but the summary in the article skirts around one of the major contentions that Virginians had with the proposed bill the way it was written. The bill broadened the definition of an "assault rifle," and did not allow for a grace period after the bill would go in to effect - which would mean that law-abiding citizens in the state of Virginia would become felons overnight. Sanctuaries popped up as a means of defending a constitutional right granted to the citizens of the United States, but also because citizens in those areas took issue with the logistics of enforcing that bill, and the resources (in terms of time, money, jail space, and manpower) that it would consume.

This was a major point of protest and it is often overlooked. Constant dismissal of arguments like this may contribute to why west Virginians are feeling poorly represented.

VANESSA OAKES

BLACKSBURG

