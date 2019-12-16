I watched the news this morning and it said that a spy from China was caught and he could get 10 years in jail. One can understand China, Russia, or even Iran spying on us and when caught, go to jail but our own government spying on our elected President? Who is it that authorizes our President spied on? To hey with who the spy is, who's the one that has the power to order a President spied on? And then gives America's secrets to the media to spread it all over the world?
It's been proven that President Trump was being spied on even before he won the election. That is supposed to be illegal. To hear Nasty Pelosi, "No one is above the law." If that is so, why isn't someone in jail for spying on and giving fraudulent information to a court to do so? And if it truly is about what's said to Ukraine, Biden sat tall and proud bragging about how he blackmailed the Ukraines. "Fire their prosecuting attorney (who was investigating his son) or they don't get the money." It's on video. If it is in fact against the law, why not lock Sleepy Joe up and tell the President, "you're next?"
You know? If we hadn't won the Revolution, we would have been shot for treason. This is no different if you ask me. The Democrats have broken law after law and has declared war against our ELECTED PRESIDENT. We all know they have broken the laws of this land yet they gallantly go forward as if it doesn't matter. Well, it does matter and I guarantee if the shoe was on the other foot, the Democrats wouldn't like it. "No one is above the law?" PROVE IT!!!! Trump said he would drain the swamp. It needs draining, people. You know it, I know it, everybody knows it. Does anyone really think it will get drained without this President? Do we really want crooks and thieves to continue running our country? Getting wealthy off our money and living fat? They care about themselves and that's all. WAKE UP!!!
MARY CARVER
VINTON
