Cheers to the City of Roanoke and local developers for orchestrating a creative, public/private solution to the dead zone downtown that is currently Campbell Court. While the historic facades are still beautiful, they scarcely shield an underused but prime site in downtown Roanoke, preventing momentum (and revenues) from spreading west toward the Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building.
To be functional as part of a multi-modal transportation hub, the new bus station obviously needs to be downtown, and building a modern, open air station is an effective way to make public transit more accessible to those who already use it. Moreover, the new station will attract new riders who don’t feel comfortable using the current one, which will in turn bring the expanded routes and hours that we want in a transit system.
It’s not passengers who draw loiterers and police calls to Campbell Court, but the convenience stores and unsupervised shelter of the bus station in its current configuration. Building a well-designed facility on a surface parking lot turns an unused space into a productive space and allows for natural surveillance of the vicinity, while condensing reasons for being there to one activity only: riding a bus.
The irony that the Virginia Museum of Transportation is against this plan should not be lost on anyone. Please help Roanoke to be a more transit friendly community by contacting City Council members and request that they continue to support this project.
JAMES SETTLE
ROANOKE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.