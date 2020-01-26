There are many reasons for the United States to elect their Presidents by popular vote. Most of these have existed for a long time (making every vote equal, making every vote count and making every state a battleground state.)
There is now another reason. It is Facebook’s policy to permit false political ads. I believe that a popular vote would make it much harder for misinformation peddlers to determine who becomes President. Currently, the Presidency can be won by deceiving a few thousand gullible voters in just the right states. Computers will continue to get better at finding and targeting these voters, so this danger will only get worse.
Popular vote is the safest way for Americans to elect their President. The National Popular Vote Interstate Compact will come before Virginia’s General Assembly soon (SB-399 and HB-199). Please urge your Delegates.
NANCY KOLB
RADFORD
