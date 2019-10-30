On November 5, I will vote for Helen St. Clair for Montgomery County Treasurer.
Helen St. Clair has 35-years experience in the Montgomery County Treasurer's office. Fifteen of those years, she held the position of Chief Deputy Treasurer.
Since January 2019, she has served as Treasurer.
Her opponent in the upcoming election has no experience in the office of the County Treasurer.
Montgomery County residents deserve a knowledgeable and efficient County Treasurer and that is Helen St. Clair.
CAROLYN GREEN
BLACKSBURG
