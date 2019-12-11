Ed Lawhorn’s Oct. 24 letter ("Don't call self 1st responders") points out that voters expect the Commonwealth’s Attorney to carry out her duties. Indeed, that is precisely what Emily Satterwhite’s Oct. 12 letter ("Fighting for a better world") called for; fair, even-handed administration of law in the public interest. Satterwhite understands that anyone can request a warrant from a county magistrate, but that does not mean that the county’s prosecutor should pursue charges in every instance. Rather, it is the Commonwealth's Attorney’s job under Virginia law to make her own decisions about any hurried or misguided choices made by a magistrate: “It is as much the duty of the Commonwealth’s Attorney to protect [her] fellow citizens from unjustified prosecutions as it is to prosecute the guilty. [Her] duty is to seek justice, not merely to convict” (Cantrell v. Commonwealth 329 S.E.2d 22, Supreme Court of Virginia 1985).
Reckless development that exacerbates the ongoing climate catastrophe and degrades our way of life is everyone’s concern. In 2014, our Montgomery County Board of Supervisors wisely opposed the Mountain Valley Pipeline’s route through Montgomery County due to effects on scenic and recreational areas, loss of property values, threats to pipeline integrity from seismic activity and karst terrain, contamination of groundwater, wells and surface water and threats to public safety. Citizens of Montgomery County expect our elected official Mary Pettitt to exercise greater discretion when determining whether pursuing charges for Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC and its Global Security subcontractors is seeking justice. Lawhorn would do well to heed his own warning, that “actions have consequences.” Climate emergencies aren’t always at our front door but if the MVP goes into service, all of our emergency responders will be faced with the destructive consequences of a high pressure 42-inch transmission pipe.
CONNIE FITZSIMMONS
BLACKSBURG
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.