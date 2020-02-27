Liniel Gregory wrote a letter titled "Trucks haul our stuff" (Jan. 25). I would like to comment on it using some of my past experience. In the mid-70s, I worked for a year at the Virginia Highway Research Council in Charlottesville (now designated the Virginia Transportation Research Council), a joint effort between UVA and the Department of Transportation. I spent that time working on a database which was intended to be used to enhance the ability to plan future maintenance needs on the major highways in Virginia. The database included such elements as the materials used in the highway construction, the accident rates, the periodic reports of local highway engineers performing visual inspections, the results of skid tests (intended to scientifically evaluate skid resistance) and traffic volume. At that time, we found that the volume of passenger vehicles and small trucks was immaterial in creating wear on the roadway; it was only 18-wheelers that mattered.
Mr. Gregory comments that trucks have changed, with more axles and wider tires. Because I also live in Daleville, I spend some time on I-81, but have not noticed the changes he cites. I would like to point out that in the last 50 years the weight limits on trucks have increased and that during the mid-70s double trailers were not allowed. I would imagine that the principal factor in roadway wear is the pounds per square inch of roadway contact.
I would suggest that VDOT and/or VTRC have probably continued the program I worked on and have undoubtedly enhanced it. I suspect that they have accurate information available on the present situation regarding roadway deterioration due to heavy trucks.
JOHN IRVINE
DALEVILLE
