Anyone who has ever looked at the turn out for local elections should know there is a problem. Only a small, very small, portion of the electorate ever turn out for these so called fire house primaries. I should be ashamed to say, but I'm not, I'm one of the tens of thousands who don't show up for these things.

They are great if you are running for local office, you just round up a couple hundred of your political friends and bingo you're in. The fact is they are inconvenient and don't represent the will of the people. Have them the same day as the national elections and people will vote.

GENE STUCKEY

ROANOKE

