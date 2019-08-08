For all the anti-gun lobbyists. If you will notice the numerous mass shootings over the years, most of them had one common denominator. While the gunmen often spent 15-30 minutes just moving around and killing at random, the one common denominator was this, "no one" shot back.
Think about this. If just "ONE" person in the crowd would have pulled their own gun and shot back, how many lives would have been saved. Crazies would be afraid to go on these shooting sprees if they thought half the crowd was "also" armed. Guns don't only "take" lives, they also "save" lives. Half the adult crowd "should" carry a concealed weapon.
LONNIE MALCOMB
HILLSVILLE