This is in response to Lonnie Malcomb's letter on Jan. 16 ("Shoot back to stop mass shootings"). He asks “how stupid is that” regarding lack of someone shooting back at all these mass shootings.
Well let me ask the same question about the proliferation of guns. Why do guns need to be so available and prevalent such that public safety is now constantly at risk? Why is it so easy for every miscreant and madman to obtain weapons way beyond what is reasonable and thereby endanger all of us? Why do we need concealed or open carry laws? No one should be walking around with a gun on display or hidden except the police. (I’m not talking about hunting, anyone who wants to hunt can take their rifle to the woods and have at it.)
I’m talking about walking into the grocery store or restaurant seeing people with holstered guns. How stupid is that? Remember all the old westerns, where the sheriff is trying to get everyone to shed their guns before they go into the saloon? Guns and alcohol don’t mix. Neither do guns and grocery shopping or guns and driving.
The overselling of weaponry is a hindrance to civil society. Apparently from the 1900s on, no one needed to walk around in America with guns for protection until the NRA and the gun manufacturers realized they could mass-market guns through fear and deception.
STEVEN PAUL
ROANOKE
