I wish with all my heart that new laws in respect to firearms would serve a purpose other than just to make some people feel safer. I have been an investigator in law enforcement and later the private sector for a combined 42 years. I have investigated homicides, suicides and accidental shootings. In almost every one of these investigations some current law was violated. Additional laws that will only be obeyed by the honest citizen will do no good; they will only hinder their Second Amendment rights. Criminals and others intent on violating the law will continue to do so. The prisons and jails are filled to the brim with people who thought they would not get caught.
Murder has always been illegal and some think that a person who would murder someone would say to themselves “I cannot buy this gun off the street or have it in my possession because it is illegal,” that defies all common sense.
New gun laws may be enacted and some may feel safer, but if disease were made illegal some would also feel safer because naive people think the government can protect them. In the end, you are your own protector. I wish Katherine Nixon, rule following honest citizen, had taken her gun to work May 31 like she wanted to in violation of the “no guns at work policy.” If she had she may very well be alive today.
VOLPE BOYKIN
CARRSVILLE