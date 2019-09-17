As I was walking in my “safe” neighborhood this morning I overheard a gentleman in his mid-late 50s comment: “I’m looking to get a rescue dog” to which his buddy replied: “since it’s a Rot (Rottweiler) you better get a background check on it.” Hmm.
OK to get a background check on a dog but no universal background checks for people buying a gun? OK to buy a 100-round clip of ammo like the shooter in Ohio? OK to have what began as a weapon of war to mow down nine people and injure 27 others in a 32 second stretch? OK for yet another purveyor of white supremacy and hatred to take the lives of 20 and injure 26 more in Texas? Makes perfect sense.
When is enough enough? Multiple mass killings are becoming a daily affair unfortunately most of us have become numbed to the daily onslaught of this carnage. We've fallen asleep at the wheel of the tractor trailer of death which has taken more lives over the past 30 years due to guns and military-grade rifles than Americans killed in World War II. Reasonable, gun, control. No ATF agents swooping down to grab your handguns, shotguns or rifles, at least as long as they're not based on the AK-47 or similar. No tearing up of the Second Amendment.
What is more dangerous: a Rottweiler or an AK-47? Ask the families of those in Dayton, Ohio or El Paso, Texas.
RON MALACHOWSKY
ROANOKE
