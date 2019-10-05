Dear Morgan Griffith,
In your newsletter of Sept. 16, you are awfully glib with two of the most important issues of our time: protecting the health of your constituents and protecting the health of our natural environment. For someone who has the creme de la creme of government insurance, I doubt you know the issues with most insurance that was improved by Obama and then blown up by the racists who do not want to see a black man succeed. Republicans have had almost ten years to improve on Obamacare but instead of collaborating with Democrats, they have whined and complained about a mostly successful program.
Please stop the rhetoric about the overstep of government and figure out what to do with global climate change that is mainly caused by businessmen who care more about their bottom line than the survival of our world. If capitalists were going to protect the environment without being forced to by government mandate, I would not be writing this response today.
Now it is my turn to be glib: Wake up and smell the coffee, Mr. Griffith, before you get scalded by the coffee and the environment.
REBECCA K. SCHECKLER, PH.D.
EDUCATIONAL TECHNOLOGIST
RADFORD UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF NURSING
RADFORD
