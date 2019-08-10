An Open Letter to Representative Morgan Griffith:
Dear Representative Griffith,
Now that you are back home and have had a chance to think about it, please indicate your agreement with one of the following statements:
- I have no problem with Montgomery County school children telling their fellow students of color to “Go back to where you came from” on the playground.
-or-
- I denounce in the strongest terms President Trump telling my fellow Representatives of color to “Go back to where you came from” from the White House.
SHARON DILLER
BLACKSBURG