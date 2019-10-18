In his October 7 newsletter, Congressman Morgan Griffith calls the impeachment inquiry a partisan distraction. He notes that Vice President Joe Biden said “I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money,” referring to $1 billion in American loan guarantees? Remember, that prosecutor was looking into the company his son worked with.
As has been widely reported, the case was long dormant and was for a period that predated Hunter Biden’s working for the company. But that’s not the point.
He also says that three Democratic senators wrote a letter “noting how the United States has aided Ukraine, then shift to demanding that the country cooperate with an investigation of President Trump, their political rival.”
The investigation in question was the Mueller investigation. The senators weren’t attempting to start an investigation but to prevent a cover-up. But again, that’s not the point.
The point is this. The impeachment is about whether Trump violated federal election laws by “soliciting valuable assistance to his reelection efforts from a foreign government.”
The Federal Election Commission has previously ruled that “in light of the broad scope of the prohibition on contributions from foreign nationals” the law bans the solicitation of a foreign national for anything of value, even if the value “may be nominal or difficult to ascertain.” So Biden’s son and the Democratic senators are totally irrelevant.
Beyond the campaign finance violations, Trump’s actions with Ukraine and China may be an abuse of power that’s an impeachable offense in his own right. The Just Security Website writes, “Mr. Trump’s behavior is a classic example of abuse of presidential power for personal or political gain, and is therefore properly impeachable.”
Again, Biden’s son and the Democratic senators’ actions are totally irrelevant.
Griffith is an attorney so he knows (or should know) all this. He’s simply one of a disgusting number of elected officials who parrot Trump’s talking points and obfuscate what’s truly relevant.
Everyone is free to form their own opinion about whether Trump’s actions are impeachable. Our elected representative should support this with an honest presentation of the relevant facts. We deserve more than a partisan hack.
JAN OZER
GALAX
