I believe that the time for the introduction of sane firearm regulation has already passed. Children have been mass-murdered in schools, congregants have been murdered in churches, and workers have been slaughtered in their offices. Concerts and community celebrations have ended in bloody chaos. Last month families shopping for school supplies were gunned down in a Walmart store. Nowhere does our constitution give anyone the right to use guns to express their emotions or political convictions through mass murder.
I wrote to Representative Morgan Griffith because I believe that he as our Representative has oversight of Homeland Security, policy and the power to act to make us safer through willingness to participate in the discussion of sane firearm legislation.
I hope other concerned residents of the 9th District will take advantage of the e-mail form on Griffith's home page to communicate with him on this issue.
JUDITH SNOKE
BLACKSBURG