Open letter to Representative Morgan Griffith. Now the task before the House of Representative is to use the information that has been provided to make a decision about the moral leadership of our President. It is a fact that any individual who speaks truth that opposes the President's opinion is deemed disloyal and expendable. No matter how faithfully persons have pursued their understanding of duty and love of the USA, the President and indeed persons like yourself, make dismissive remarks that question the person's motivations and loyalty to the USA and the Constitution, the supreme law of the land.
If you accept the moral responsibility of your position as my representative, to uphold the Constitution of the United States, then you cannot simply ignore the President's way of doing business - deal making only on his terms no matter what the cost to others. Our democracy is in peril. Independent of our political viewpoint, we cannot accept as normal and lawful, how Mr. Trump abuses the position of President of the USA. By being numbered among those affirming the actions of the President, you certainly curry his favor.
There will be no outlandish 'tweets" challenging Mr. Griffith. You won't be "fired" by the President. However, you also stand with those who consider the leadership of the State Department, the diplomatic corps and military leaders to be worthless. You support the President's choices to ignore the best sources of intelligence in the world, to oppose the recommendations of the best military leaders in the world and to devalue the contributions of a free press. Your three-page newsletter condemned the impeachment inquiry. Your opinion is consistent with that of the President. Your loyalty to him and not to the Constitution simply underscores your lip service to, rather than heartfelt loyalty to, our nation and its laws. There is yet time to balance options, be objective about the loyalty of public servants, and to determine that the President is incapable of fulfilling the responsibilities required of the Office.
JOHN HESS
CHRISTIANSBURG
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.