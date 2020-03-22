I miss Dr. John Rosemand’s column. I can't help but wonder if it was canceled because of his conservative parenting advice. Why not consider those adults who were exposed to Dr. Rosemond’s wise advice as a child.
I would venture a guess it would be difficult to find many who disagreed with their parents' decision to follow his conservative approach to parenting. I agree with most all of Dr. Rosemond’s opinions and grateful for the sound and wise advice.
TEENA TRENT
ROANOKE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.