I miss Dr. John Rosemand’s column. I can't help but wonder if it was canceled because of his conservative parenting advice. Why not consider those adults who were exposed to Dr. Rosemond’s wise advice as a child.

I would venture a guess it would be difficult to find many who disagreed with their parents' decision to follow his conservative approach to parenting. I agree with most all of Dr. Rosemond’s opinions and grateful for the sound and wise advice.

TEENA TRENT

ROANOKE

